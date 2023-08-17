Rohtak: In a tragic incident, three girls died while six others have been hospitalized due to alleged food poisoningin Baland village of Rohtak district of Haryana, official sources said on Thursday. The condition of two of the hospitlized persons is stated to be critical. It is learnt that the incident took place on the occasion of Independence Day on Aug. 15 Tuesday.

An official said that on Tuesday evening, nine members of the same families of two brothers Rajesha and Rakesh had a joint dinner at their house. When the family members woke up in the morning, they suffered vomiting after which they were admitted to the hospital where three girls of the family succumbed, an official said.

The deceased have been identified as 7-year-old Divya, 5-year-old Lakshita and 1-year-old Khyati. Besides, six of the family members have been admitted to PGI and private hospital, out of which the condition of two of them remains critical. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

It was not immediately known whether the illness was caused by food poisoning or any other factor. An official at the Shivaji Colony police station said that they have taken cognizance into the matter and launched an investigation into the matter. “Only after the post mortem report comes, it will be known what the reason behind the death of the girls is.

The food consumed by the family members has been sent for testing. At present, the police team is engaged in the investigation,” a police official at Shivaji Colony Police Station said.