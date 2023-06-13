THREE DIE FIVE INJURED IN WALL COLLAPSE IN HARYANAS GURUGRAM

Gurugram Three women were killed and five others were injured after a mud wall collapsed on them in Haryana s Gurugram on Tuesday The incident took place at Tarapur village under the limits Pataudi police station area All eight women were working as diggers under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act MNREGAThe women were working at the site when the mud wall suddenly caved in on them Three women died on the spot while five others were seriously injured On receiving the information the police and the health department team reached the spotThe police then pulled out the women from the mud with the help of locals The injured were rushed to the Pataudi Civil Hospital for treatment and the bodies were sent for postmortem Police sources said that a probe is underway into the incidentAlso read IIT ISM Dhanbad assistant professor drowns in swimming poolEarlier five contract labourers died after the electric pole they were holding came in contact with the hightension line of the railways during installation works in Jharkhand s Dhanbad district The incident took place in Jharkhor located about one km from Katras railway station in the Dhandbad divisionThe five labourers were electrocuted during the installation of the railway poles They were installing the pole at the time of the mishap As they were busy working the hightension wire came in contact with the pole there After the incident there was chaos on the spot After getting information about it the rescue team reached the spot