THREE CHILDREN FATHER FOUND DEAD UNDER SUSPICIOUS CONDITION IN NUH MOTHER MISSING

Nuh: A man and his three children were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a village in Haryana's Nuh while his wife is missing, police said. Police are yet to ascertain the cause of the deaths. A case has been filed in this regard and investigations are underway, police added.

The incident was reported from Gangoli village in Nuh on Saturday. Some villagers said that the man along with his two sons and a daughter committed suicide by consuming poison. They, however, could not specify as to why such a drastic step was taken by the family.

On the other hand, a few villagers alleged that the woman poisoned her husband and three children to death. After which, she allegedly eloped with her paramour.

The deceased have been identified as Jitan (38), his two sons Khiladi (12) and Prikanshu (8) and 10-year-old daughter Radhika.

Meanwhile, the woman is missing since morning. On getting information about the incident, a team from Rozkamev police station reached the spot. Police have initiated a probe into the matter and sent the four bodies to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Nuh for post-mortem.

"As of now, we have not received any written complaint against the woman. The cause of the four deaths will be revealed after getting the post-mortem report. A probe is already on and the case is being investigated from all angles. Necessary action will be taken against those found guilty," Jitendra Kumar Rana, DSP, Nuh said.

Also Read: Rajasthan: 93-year-old temple priest murdered in Tonk, killer on the run

Police said that the four were found dead in their house while the woman could not be traced till now.