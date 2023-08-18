Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): As the rains wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, claiming the lives of over 70 people in the last few days, the government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday declared the whole state as a "natural calamity affected area," an official statement read.

The statement came in the wake of destruction caused by incessant rain, triggering flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and slope failure taking a heavy toll on lives and property.

The government in a statement said, "Himachal Pradesh has witnessed unprecedented loss of human lives and huge destruction, damage and loss to public and private property during the ongoing monsoon season. The entire State has been badly ravaged by incessant rains leading to floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and slope failure taking a heavy toll on lives and property."

They said that the unprecedented excessive precipitation has led to a series of challenges that impacted the daily life in the State.

"Thousands of dwelling units have been damaged or destroyed. There has been unprecedented loss of crops and agricultural land. Thousands of tourists and local people who were stranded had to be evacuated with the help of the Indian Air Force, Army, NDRF, and SDRF, Police. Home Guards, Fire Services and local volunteers. The national highways. state, district and local road network has been severely damaged and destroyed. Dozens of bridges have been washed away or damaged severely hampering connectivity and rescue efforts. The unprecedented excessive precipitation has led to a series of challenges that impacted the daily life in the State," the statement said.

"And Whereas, the District Administration supported by the Govt. has been carrying out relief and rescue activities, ever since the onset of Monsoon, working day and night to save lives, provide relief to the affected persons, and restore essential services to minimize the impact the disaster," it read.

"Now, therefore, keeping in view the unprecedented grave situation leading to loss of human life and damage, destruction and loss to public infrastructure and private property, the State government has decided to declare the whole State of Himachal Pradesh as 'Natural Calamity Affected Area'," it read further.

The government added that after the weather becomes normal and the accessibility is improved, complete assessments of damage and loss assessment of property, livestock, infrastructure and crops shall be carried out by the respective Districts and Departments which shall be submitted to the Government for recovery and reconstruction efforts.

Earlier, while speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, said that due to the incessant rainfall from August 13-15, over 70 people have died and that so far, a monetary loss of around Rs 7,500 crore has been reported in this year's monsoon season.

Meanwhile, according to the data provided by the state disaster management, 1,762 houses have been fully damaged, and 8,952 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season. (ANI)