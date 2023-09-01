Rohtak: In a shocking incident of corporal punishment, a class 9 student was injured and had to be hospitalized after allegedly being beaten by the principal and the physical education teacher in a private school in Rohtak district of Haryana, officials said on Friday. The incident has taken place at the private school located on Chamaria Road on Tuesday Aug. 29.

According to the victim student, some children were smoking cigarettes inside the premises of the school. He said that the teachers accused him of giving the cigarettes to the children even as the principal called the student to the office. He said that the principal started beating him inside the office with sticks and kicks.

Besides the principal, the PT also thrashed him mercilessly, the student said. The student said that he had nothing to do with the cigarettes and was beaten by the two accused for no reason. The victim student and his family alleged that he was unnecessarily beaten up mercilessly by the school principal and PTI teacher.

Relatives said that after the beating the student had to be admitted to the hospital. Civil Hospital CMO Dr. Pushpendra said that the child has been admitted at the hospital. Initial investigation shows more internal injuries, he said. The student was beaten to such an extent that he could not even get up or sit properly, the relatives said.

The family members of the victim student have given a complaint to the police in this regard. Reports said that police have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 into the incident. The family members alleged that the school administration is now pressurizing them to compromise.

But they said they want strict action should be taken against the principal and the PT.