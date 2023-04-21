STRANDED HARYANA FAMILY IN SUDAN SEEKS PM MODIS INTERVENTION IN EVACUATION OF INDIANS

Jind The fight between the army and paramilitary forces is continuing to capture power in Sudan Meanwhile the Indian nationals present there have been instructed not to venture of their houses as a precautionary measure Like Ukraine now a situation is being created to evacuate Indian citizens from Sudan too According to media reports the situation in Sudan is becoming serious It is being said that a family from Haryana s Jind district was trapped in Sudan along with their twoyearold daughterJind s family has appealed to the Government of India for help It is reported that Aman Gupta a resident of Jind district along with his wife and twoyearold daughter was stranded in Khartoum city of Sudan He has been working there for about seven years Appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Aman Gupta said that PM Modi should strive to evacuate not only him but also other Indians who were trapped in Sudan Aman is continuously giving updates from there to his father living in JindAlso read PM Modi to chair meet on situation of Indians in violencehit SudanAccording to Aman s father Virender Gupta there are continuous explosions around Aman s house in Sudan Bodies are lying all around on the roads Aman s car and his money have been looted They have nothing to eat now Aman s father said that power has been cut off Aman s father said that his son and his family are forced to live there in the shadow of fear Therefore he has sought the help from the Central governmentAman s mother Nirmala Gupta said When I talk to my son on the phone the sound of gunfire is heard from behind My son and his family are living in fear Appealing to the government she said The Modi government should evacuate all the Indian who were trapped in Sudan Aman s family has also shared many videos of arson from Sudan to their relatives In which the latest situation of Sudan was visible