SONU SOOD REQUESTS HARYANA GOVT TO SET UP UNIVERSITY IN VIOLENCE HIT NUH

Nuh/Chandigarh: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has urged Haryana government to improve the education system in violence-hit Nuh district. In a one-minute-video that surfaced on social media, Sood has requested the government to set up a university in Nuh.

Sood said that if a university comes up in Nuh then it would immensely benefit the students of the district. There are around 30 villages in Nuh but thousands of children are unable to complete their higher studies studies due to lack of good institutions, he complained. "The boys go to other districts and states for pursuing higher studies but the girls are left out. If a university comes up in Nuh then all will get a chance to study here," he added.

Sood further extended help and offered to collaborate with the government in their effort. He said that his foundation would be eager to work for education. Even private universities can come here, he added.

Setting up a university in Nuh is a long-drawn demand of the people of the district. A memorandum in this regard was submitted to the authorities. Sunil Jaglan, former sarpanch of Bibipur village and father of a daughter started a postcard campaign to build a university in Nuh.

Also, girls of the district sent letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about their demand. However, there has been no response from the government on setting up a university in Nuh that has a population of around 17 lakh.

After violence broke out in Nuh on July 31, the district is returning to normalcy. During the clashes that broke out in Nuh, six people were killed and more than 20 police personnel were injured. The Haryana government arrested 176 people and filed 93 FIRs in connection with the clashes.