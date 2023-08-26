SHOBHA YATRA HARYANA GOVT ORDERS SUSPENSION OF MOBILE INTERNET IN NUH IMPOSES SECTION 144

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Saturday ordered the suspension of mobile Internet and bulk SMS services in the communally charged Nuh district till August 28 in view of a call for a 'Shobha Yatra'. The government announced the decision, apprehending the spread of rumours through social media during Monday's rally.

The Nuh authorities had recently denied permission to take out a religious procession in the district on August 28 after an earlier one in July was disrupted following communal violence. The order to suspend mobile Internet was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) TVSN Prasad on Saturday. The district administration has also imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people in an area, as a precautionary measure. This order will be effective from August 26-28, said officials.

During this period, no person will be allowed to carry weapons such as licensed firearms, lathis, axes and others. The Haryana government had earlier suspended mobile Internet services in Nuh after communal clashes broke out. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a religious procession of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad was attacked by a mob on July 31.

"...This order is issued to prevent disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh and shall be in force with effect from August 26, 12:00 hours to August 28, 23:59 hours," the order issued by Prasad read. On Friday, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata wrote to Prasad, bringing to his notice that the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat had called for a Brij Mandal Shoba Yatra in the district on August 28. There is an apprehension about the misuse of social media/bulk messages by anti-social elements to disturb the peace, he had written.

"Therefore, it is necessary to suspend all mobile Internet and bulk SMS services in the Nuh district to avoid any untoward incident," Khadgata wrote, requesting Prasad to issue the necessary directions. In his Saturday order, Prasad said there is a clear potential for the disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of law and order in Nuh via the spread of rumours and inflammatory content through the Internet. He ordered the temporary suspension of mobile Internet services (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, CDMA, GPRS), bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls.

Also read: Nuh violence: 'Mahapanchayat' announces resumption of VHP yatra on Aug 28, seeks NIA probe

Meanwhile, Arun Zaildar, Chairman of 52 Paal, while addressing the media persons on Saturday said, "The Braj Mandal Dharmic Yatra is a historic Yatra/pilgrimage, which remained incomplete due to the violent attacks on July 31. Now on August 28, this Yatra will be taken out by Sarva Hindu Samaj of Mewat. Vishwa Hindu Parishad had given an organised form to this Yatra. It will still be present with us as a supportive organisation."

"In view of the important event of G20 and in view of the thorough action taken by the police on the rioters in Mewat, we can consider its form and volume by discussing it with the administration," Zaildar added. On the occasion, Central Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Surendra Kumar Jain said, "This time the Hindu Society of Mewat has decided to organise the Yatra with perseverance and resolve. That's why, by not inviting the entire Hindu society from outside to land on Mewat, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad is announcing a programme for the entire state."

"On that day, a mass Jalaabhishek programme will be organised in a Shiva temple in every Prakhand/block of the state at 11:00 am and the Hindu society there will participate in the programme. Through this programme, prayers will be offered to Lord Shankar to give wisdom to the rioters so that they do not create any hindrance in the programmes and Yatras of Hindu society in future and learn to behave as per principles of peaceful co-existence," Jain said.

This historic Dharmic pilgrimage of Braj Mandal will take place under the banner of Sarva Hindu Samaj. Arun Zaildar will be accompanying the social and Dharmic leaders of the place on this Yatra. Surendra Jain hoped that the Yatra would pass in peace and harmony as always and set a new model of harmony.

In this press conference, besides Surendra Kumar Deshwal (Member of Gau Seva Ayog/Commission) and prominent social workers of Mewat, Surendra Bhati and Ranjit Nambardar, more than 12 well-known members were present as representatives of various communities and organisations from Mewat. (With PTI inputs)