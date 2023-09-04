Chandigarh: A junior athletics team coach accused the minister of Manohar Lal Khattar-led cabinet, Sandeep Singh, of molestation and rape attempt.

The plight of the woman was highlighted by Congress leader Kumari Shelja on X, formerly Twitter. Former state president of Haryana Congress Kumari Selja has also posted a video on social media. In the video, the female junior coach is seen saying that Sandeep Singh had called her to the government residence in Chandigarh to check the documents. Thereafter, Singh tried to rape her.

"When I reached Sandeep Singh's house, I asked the minister's staff about the washroom. After this, the staff sent him to the washroom inside the bedroom of the minister. When I came out, Sandeep Singh was standing in front of me. He caught my hand and pushed me on the bed in front of me. I fell on the bed and then he also came on the bed. He grabbed my T-shirt and tried to lift it up. After this, he tried to come close to me and kiss me," the women's team coach said.

In the video, the female coach said that she protested against the minister's wrongdoing, but an unfazed Singh forcibly took her to the bathroom. When the female coach protested against this, the minister started using force. When the minister did not agree, she slapped him. The minister also slapped the junior women's coach.

In her message, Kumari Selja wrote, "Chief Minister, listen to the pain of this daughter, how your minister harassed her. Even after hearing this, will you still say, "Resignation will not be accepted"? If this is so then no one can be more insensitive than you and then you have no right to remain in office even for a minute. One more thing, Chief Minister, this daughter will get justice, do not make the mistake of considering her alone, I will always stand with the daughter of Haryana."

The Chandigarh Police filed a charge sheet in the district court in this case. CJM court will hear the case on September 16. The Sports department has also suspended the junior women's coach. The department has also imposed a four-month ban on female coaches from entering the stadium. In this case, Chandigarh Police had registered an FIR against Sandeep Singh under various sections on December 31 last year.