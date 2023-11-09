Gurugram: Two passengers were killed and a dozen others sustained severe burn injuries after the sleeper bus they were travelling in caught fire on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on Wednesday night, a senior police official said.

While the bus completely gutted by the fire, the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained by the Fire department personnel.

According to police, five of the injured have been admitted to Medanta Hospital and the rest were being treated at Civil Hospital.

A senior Fire department official said the fire was reported at around 8.30 pm near the Jharsa flyover on the main carriageway from Delhi to Jaipur.

"Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after we received information that a sleeper bus with registration number AR 01 K 7707 had caught fire on the carriageway," the senior official said.

By the time the fire was brought under control, two passengers were charred to death. Some other passengers sustained burn injuries, the official addded.

Doctors treating the injured in Civil Hospital confirmed that seven of the injured are undergoing treatment at the facility.

"All injured have suffered 30 to 50 per cent burns but are stable," one of the doctors said.