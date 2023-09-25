Palwal (Haryana) : In a tragic road accident, a car allegedly hit an autorickshaw near Ghughera village on the Palwal-Sohna road here killing three women and injuring 12 people, police sources said on Monday. Police received information about the incident around 7.30 pm on Sunday and a team was sent to the spot which took the injured to a hospital. The injured persons were shifted to hospital.

At the hospital, doctors declared three women dead, while the condition of 12 people was critical. They have been referred to other hospitals for better treatment, a police official said. "The car driver managed to flee after the accident. A hunt is on to nab him," Inspector Kailash Chand, the SHO of Chandhat police station said, according to a PTI report. The police registered a case and investigation is on.

