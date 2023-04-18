Karnal Haryana A major accident took place in Tarawadi town of Karnal district on Monday Here the threestorey building of a rice mill collapsed It is being told that this incident happened around 4 am When this accident happened the workers of the rice mill were sleeping in the building There is news of about 30 labourers being trapped in the debris Two labourers died in this accident So far 18 people are injured The fire brigade police and ambulance are present on the spotThe rescue operation of the labourers is going on continuously since morning Karnal SP Shashank Sawan is present on the spot Police interrogation of the owner of the rice mill is going on How did this accident happen This information has not been found yet The name of the rice mill is being told as Shiv Shakti As soon as the information about the incident was received the police and the rescue team reached the spotLater the work of evacuating the labourers buried in the debris is going on This incident happened in Shiv Shakti Rice Mill in Tarawadi Around 100 labourers used to live in this threestoreyed building Some of these labourers had gone to their work while some had slept in the building itself during the night It is reported that the threestoreyed building suddenly collapsed around 4 amSo far 18 to 20 people are said to be injured while some more people are feared to be buried under the debris As soon as the information was received by the police the top officer and Karnal Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan reached the spot The reasons for the collapse of the 3storey building have not yet been ascertained but the workers there are raising questions over the safety standards of the building built by the Rice Mill ownersAt present the police team and the rescue team are engaged in evacuating the labourers from the debris The injured have been sent to the general hospital for treatment The maximum number of rice mills in Haryana is in Tarawadi of Karnal Hundreds of rice mills came up here where lakhs of labourers work