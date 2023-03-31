Hisar: In a tragic road accident, seven youths of the same village died after the car they were traveling crashed in Hisar district of Haryana on Thursday night. The accident remained unreported throughout the night with the passersby informing the police about the incident on Friday morning. A police official said that the car carrying seven youths returning from a wedding crashed at the Agroha turn in Hisar after the driver lost control on the vehicle.

Six youths died in the accident on the spot. A seventh youth injured in the accident who was admitted, too succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning. Six of the deceased youth have been identified as 23-year-old Sagar, 22-year-old Shobhit, 25-year-old Ashok, 23-year-old Deepak, 22-year-old Abhinav and Bhunesh of Suratgarh.

Police said that Bhunesh was the only son of his parents. Police said that the youth were returning from a wedding in Adampur on Thursday night. On reaching near Neem Adda on Adampur-Agroha turn, the car skidded off the road and crashed into the roadside tree, a police official said. The actual cause of the accident was not immediately known.

It is being speculated that the driver might have been overspeeding and lost control of the vehicle. After the accident, the car remained unnoticed standing at the Agroha turn for the whole night. Passersby informed the police about the entire incident in the morning after which the bodies were retreived. Police has taken the vehicle into custody while the bodies have been brought to Hisar Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Further investigation has been launched into the incident. The accident has turned the wedding into a mourning even as a pall of gloom has descended on the families of the deceased. The accident came on a day when five people including four members of the same family died and three others were injured in a head-on collision between two cars in Haryana's Sirsa district.