Yamuna Nagar (Haryana): Seven persons died after consuming spurious liquor at Mandebari village in the Yamunanagar district of Haryana in the last two days, the police said on Wednesday. The police arrested one accused and also detained some others for the interrogation, he said. The families of the five deceased conducted the funeral rites without informing the police. Hence, no post-mortem was conducted, he pointed out.

Yamuna Nagar SP Ganga Ram Poonia said, "We received the information on Wednesday afternoon from a hospital about the death of one person under suspicious circumstances. Soon after the police team reached the spot and spoke to the doctors and family members of the deceased in the hospital. It was stated to be a case of suspected spurious liquor death, based on the statement of the deceased kin a case has been registered under Section 302, 328, 120B of IPC and Section 72A of Excise Act".

In this case, some persons have been identified and some are being detained and they are being interrogated. Two people are still undergoing treatment at the hospital. Apart from this, five other people in the village died under suspicious circumstances, but the villagers performed the last rites without informing the police. Raids were conducted at many places in connection with the case, during which important evidence has been seized and is being investigated thoroughly. The cause of the death will be known after submission of the report," Ganga Ram Poonia said.

According to the villagers, some people belonging to the village consumed liquor in the village and soon after, some of them started vomiting blood. Four people were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but one died on the way to a hospital. The family members of Prince and deceased Vishal said, "Both Vishal and Prince consumed alcohol on Tuesday night. The health of both of them worsened after drinking alcohol. Vishal was taken to Gaba Hospital where he died while Prince was admitted to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment.

"My father Surendra Pal died due to drinking spurious alcohol. There was something in the alcohol, due to which his health deteriorated. He also started vomiting. He died around 4 to 5 pm. Action should be taken against those who sell spurious liquor in the village. The police were not informed about this," said Ajay, son of deceased Surendra Pal.

According to the NCRB data, in 2017, a total of 1,510 people died across the country due to drinking spurious liquor. In 2018, 1,365 people; in 2019, 1,296 people lost their lives; in 2020, a total of 947 people across the country died and in 2021, 782 people lost their lives across the country.