Jind: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is visiting Jind city of Haryana for three days from Friday. Sources said that during his stay in the city, the RSS chief will participate in many programs, which have been organized at Gopal Senior Secondary School located on Bhiwani Road. Bhagwat will also review the programs organized in connection with the centenary year of the Sangh.

Various agencies have camped for the security arrangements of the Sangh chief in the state. Special security arrangements have been made on Bhiwani Road and Rohtak Road even as the state unit of the RSS having decorated the major intersections in Jind city.

Preparation of centenary year: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was established in 1925. Next year the Sangh will complete 100 years of its establishment. The Sangh has made preparations to organize many programs regarding the centenary year. The RSS chief will review the preparations for these events and give necessary guidelines to the state leaders in this regard.

Review of the works of RSS: The Sangh chief will also review the work of various organizations affiliated with the RSS. During the meetings, the future plans of RSS in the state will also be brainstormed. RSS has resolved to run shakhas at 1200 places across the state. The progress in this regard will also be reviewed by Bhagwat. There will also be an important meeting with RSS pracharaks from across the state.

Three-day program: Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will be at Gopal Senior Secondary School, Jind from 12 to 14 January. There will be a meeting of the provincial executive on 12th January and a meeting of ex-servicemen will be held on the 13th. For this, 66 ex-servicemen from across the state have been invited to the event.

The Sangh will take part in the Makar Sankranti festival on 14th January. The Sangh celebrates six festivals throughout the year including festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Guru Parv, Hindu Samrajya Utsav, Vijay Dashami and Makar Sankranti. The Sangh chief will celebrate Makar Sankranti with RSS workers. The meeting will be held in two sessions on this day.