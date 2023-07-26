Panipat: Burglars stormed the house of Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) secretary Baljit Turn and decamped with a sum of Rs 25.5 lakh on Tuesday night.

According to police, robbers barged into the house of the leader late at night and hit the heat of Tur's wife's head with a bottle before looting the amount. At that time, the JJP leader's wife was alone at home.

In the morning, Baljit's son Chand was shot at with a licensed revolver. At the same time, JJP Turn said in his complaint to the police that he had gone to his petrol pump in Samalkha on Tuesday. His wife Rekha was alone at home. At around 9:30 pm, Pinku, a resident of Tehsil Camp, came home wearing a helmet so that no one could recognise him. He opened the gate of the house. Pinku, an electrician, used to come when there was a power failure in his house. As soon as the JJP leader's wife opened the door, Pinku hit the wife's head with a bottle as soon as she opened the door and ran away after looting Rs 25.50 lakh kept in the house. By the time Rekha raised an alarm, the accused had fled.

Apart from CCTV footage, other evidence is being collected from the house. Baljit is in the business of building materials and property. Both his sons Suraj and Chand had gone to see the progress of work on the under-construction banquet hall at Gharaunda in Karnal. Baljit has been associated with the Chautala family for a long time. He joined JJP after INLD parted ways with JJP. When Haryana's Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala visits Panipat, he visits the JJP leader. At present, Chand's treatment is going on at a private hospital in Panipat. The police team reached the spot as soon as the information about the robbery surfaced.