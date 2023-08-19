RED NOTICE ISSUED AGAINST MOST WANTED CRIMINAL HIMANSHU HARYANA POLICE

Chandigarh: The Haryana Police Saturday said a red notice has been issued against Himanshu alias Bhau, a most wanted criminal allegedly involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, forgery, and extortion.

The red notice, which allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, has been issued by Interpol, said a police spokesperson. According to the spokesperson, the Rohtak Police secured the red notice working under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg.

Himanshu alias Bhau is absconding from India and living abroad. He carries a reward of Rs 1.55 lakh announced by the Haryana Police on his arrest. The accused is on the list of most wanted criminals of Rohtak, Jhajjar, and Delhi Police. Arrest warrants against him have been issued by the Rohtak and Delhi courts. A look-out circular has also been issued to locate the fugitive.

The spokesperson said Himanshu is booked in 10 cases in district Rohtak, seven in district Jhajjar and one in Delhi, for several crimes including murder, attempt to murder, cheating, robbery, and extortion. The fugitive is affiliated with the Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang. He had obtained a passport using a fake name, fake address and forged identity documents, said police.

Himanshu is still running an extortion racket from abroad and continuously calling his targets in India through WhatsApp, they said. He has allegedly given death threats to several of his targets, many of whom were attacked with firearms by his local accomplices when they refused to pay the extortion money, said police. (PTI)

