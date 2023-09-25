Kurukshetra (Haryana): Standing motionless, holding the rifle still and looking through the sights at her target amidst the clattering of relentless hooting, India's 19-year-old Ramita Jindal claimed a bronze medal in the 10m air rifle women's individual event and clinched a silver medal in the team event at the Asain Games 2023 being held in China's Hangzhou.

Ramita's father Arvind Jindal said, "It feels great when your daughter scales great heights. Ramita has not only made us proud, but the entire nation. This is just the beginning of her career, she has a lot more to achieve ahead." While most eyes were on senior pro Mehuli Ghosh in the 10 m air rifle event at the Asian Games, it was Ramita Jindal, a teenager and a first-timer at the Asian Games, who hogged the limelight with her individual bronze medal. As Ramita outgunned Mehuli Ghosh to finish third, the latter finished fourth with 208.3 points. This was hours after the two, along with Ashi Chouksey, claimed a silver medal in the team event.

Hailing from Ladwa in Kurukshetra, Haryana, Ramita's performance has further increased the hopes of her family as she will be targeting a podium finish once again on September 26 during the mixed team event. A shooting prodigy, Ramita started her practice at a local shooting academy in Ladwa. She then went to Chennai for further training.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Arvind Jindal said, "Ramita has made the entire nation proud. We feel proud when our children, especially daughters scale great heights and reach the pinnacle of success." The proud father further said, "Ramita has always been a focused and sincere child. She always balanced her studies with co-curricular activities. Today, it is because of her sheer hard work and determination that she has brought laurels to the nation."

Arvind Jindal further stated, "Ramita is now focusing on the upcoming match on September 26. We are hopeful that the team will win a gold medal this time. We hope that Ramita returns with all three medals in her name. We also plan to give a grand welcome to her as she returns. This is just the beginning of her journey, she has to achieve a lot more in life. We hope she makes the country proud in other championships as well. "

"Ramita has always been good in studies. She is pursuing B Com from Delhi University. Along with her studies, she excelled in sports as well. Now, she has a big event coming up in Korea in October where she will compete for the Olympic quota. We hope that she qualifies and win a medal in the Olympics as well, " he added.