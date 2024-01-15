Sonipat: Former wrestler and BJP leader Yogeshwar Dutt has taken a dig at the Congress for turning down the invitation for the Ram Mandir inauguration saying the grand old party was trying to appease a particular community. Dutt, while talking to the media on his visit to Haryana's Sonipat, said, “This is to appease a particular community. Lord Ram belongs to all of us. He is not confined to just one individual, but the whole of India and every Sanatani. So everyone should go to Ayodhya”.

Yogeshwar Dutt said the Ram temple is being built after 500 years adding he did not know why Shankaracharya was not going there. Regarding the upcoming elections, the BJP leader said that PM Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time and Chief Minister Manohar Lal the CM of Haryana for the third time.

Therefore, whatever responsibility the party gives me, I will fulfill it”. Over the row surrounding the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India, the former wrestler said that the wrestling association has just been suspended by the Sports Ministry, but the elections have not been canceled yet. “Junior wrestlers who are sitting on strike should be respected because wrestling has suffered a lot in the last one year. Junior wrestlers are not able to do anything. Tournaments are not happening. Camps are not being held,” he said.