Rewari (Haryana): As many as 40 people were injured when a Rajasthan Roadways bus plunged into a canal in Haryana's Rewari district on Delhi- Jaipur Highway on Friday morning. On information, the Model Town police rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation.

Passengers trapped in the bus were rescued and the injured were rushed to government trauma centers in Rewari and Bawal for treatment, official sources said. According to officials, the Rajasthan Roadways bus was en route to Delhi from Jaipur on Friday morning when the mishap occurred.

When the bus was nearing Asalwas village of Rewari, nearly 12 kilometers from the district headquarters on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus veered off the road and plunged into the Jawahar Lal Nehru canal. There were 40 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident, police said.

The motorists who were passing and the locals contacted the police control room and the Model Town police was despatched to handle the rescue operations after the accident. Police said a major accident was averted as the bus did not turn turn turtle after it plunged into the canal. Otherwise, the accident would have led to casualties.

The trapped passengers were immediately rescued and rushed to the state-run trauma centers in Rewari and Bawal. Locals have pressed themselves into rescue by the time the police arrived at the accident site and joined the rescue operations.

Villagers complained that is canal along the highway should have better safety measures for preventing vehicles from plunging into the canal. The canal doesn't have raised boundary walls which would make it easier to spot in plain sight. Almost a year ago, a man died after his car fell into this canal. Even after then, no concrete steps were taken to avoid such accidents.