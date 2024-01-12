Chandigarh: An 80-year-old man from Haryana who was declared dead by doctors came alive later, taking everyone by surprise. The elderly man, who was presumed dead, was being taken in the ambulance. When it met with an accident and hit a pothole in Chandigarh, the man got jolted. Later, his family members noticed movements and sensations in his hands.

The incident took place on Thursday. The old man identified as Darshan Singh Brar was being taken from Patiala to his home in the ambulance after he was declared dead. The family members who were with Brar in the ambulance said that they sensed a heartbeat. They asked the ambulance driver to head to the nearest hospital.

The doctors then declared him alive. Sources said that Brar is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karnal, where his condition is said to be critical. The family members said the incident was like a miracle and said that they are hoping for Brar's speedy recovery.