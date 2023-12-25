Chandigarh (Haryana): The Opposition in Haryana has hit out at the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government's decision to send the youth of the state abroad for employment. An advertisement has been issued in which applications have been invited for the jobs of skilled workers, staff nurses and security guards for Israel, Dubai and the United Kingdom.

Currently, due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, there is a shortage of labourers in Israel. It is understood that Israel approached the Haryana government to overcome this shortage. "After this, the Haryana government issued an advertisement to provide skilled labour in Israel. The Haryana Skill Employment Corporation, a public sector company of the Haryana Government, issued an advertisement for the recruitment of 10,000 skilled workers for Israel," senior officials said.

The concerned agency has recruited 10,000 skilled workers for Israel, 50 security guards for Dubai and 120 staff nurses for the United Kingdom. For Israel, there are 3,000 posts for the job of carpenters, 3,000 for the job of iron welders, 2,000 for floor tile fitting and 2,000 for plasterers. The minimum educational qualification for all is a standard 10th pass. Similarly, the advertisement was issued for posts of 50 bouncers in Dubai.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal had said a proposal had come to his government from the Israel government. "We have received such proposals from some other countries too. The youth can apply voluntarily and they are getting a chance to go out," the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, Haryana Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda slammed the state government saying there is already a war going on in Israel and hundreds of people have been evacuated from there. "But, the Haryana government wants to send our youth to Israel, whereas the government should have employed the youth in Haryana itself," added Hooda, a senior leader of the Congress.