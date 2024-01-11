Sirsa (Haryana): A 14-year-old child was killed and three others were injured in a blast in a fire factory here on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in Dabwali in the Sirsa district, they said. According to police, the factory was being run from a home inside the city.

On receiving the information, the police and fire department team reached the spot. After several hours of hard work, the fire team doused the flames and rescued the injured from the debris.

It is understood that police then sent the injured to Ludhiana for treatment. Eyewitnesses and neighbors said due to the explosion, the nearby houses suffered cracks and the glass of the windows also broke down.

Sirsa station in-charge Shailendra Kumar said, “We are investigating the matter and currently, it is not possible to say what was the exact reason for the blast. It is not possible to say whether the explosion occurred due to the explosion of a cylinder kept in the house or whether the gunpowder caught fire.”

“We are checking whether they had a license to run the firecracker factory or not. Presently, the investigation into the matter is underway,” Kumar added.

On December 8, at least six persons were killed and eight others sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district, an official said.