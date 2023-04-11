Panipat (Haryana) : About two and a half years ago, a woman was attacked with acid in the Panipat district of Haryana. Instead of helping the victim, the officials are making it more difficult for her. After the acid attack, the eyesight of the woman was affected. She became unable to work. Her face is disfigured, and her work is lost. Now the government machinery is extending the required benefits to her family, sources said.

Even today, in the family ID, the income of the woman has been shown as Rs 10,000 per month. The income of her husband, who works as a labourer in a factory for Rs 12,000, has been shown wrongly as Rs 25,000 per month. Because of this, the woman is facing a lot of problems. The health department has also certified the woman as handicapped up to 63 per cent.

Her pension was also not given. Now the woman is sitting at home after getting tired of visiting offices. So far the government has helped the woman only for Rs 3 lakh. The victim woman says that before the acid attack on her, she used to work in a factory and at home also used to do handloom work on the sewing machine. Due to this, her income used to be Rs 10 to 15 thousand.

Also Read : Masks must in Mumbai civic hospitals; elderly advised face coverings in crowded places

At the same time, the income of her husband was also 12 to 13 thousand rupees. Her family's income was shown as Rs 12 thousand per month in the family ID of that time. But today the burden of expenses has increased on her and she is not even capable of doing a job. Still, her income has been shown as Rs 10,000 per month even today.

As her husband's income has wrongly been shown as Rs 25,000 per month, her name has been cut from the BPL category. The victim woman says that she has the expenses of the education of three children and the expenses of the house. Because of this, she faces big problems. In such a situation, the government is also not helping her.

It was on 26 October 2020 that the woman was attacked when she was returning home from the factory after lunch in the afternoon due to illness. Then two masked youths came on a bike and threw acid at her face. Due to this, the woman's face was completely burnt. Her eyesight was damaged by up to 90%. The video of the acid attack also went viral. After two years of investigation, the police closed the case, showing it as untraceable. Even today the accused are roaming freely, sources said.