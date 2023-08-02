Nuh Violence: Section 144 in 8 districts; Haryana CM Khattar reviews situation

Nuh (Haryana) : In the violence after the Braj Mandal Yatra of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday in Haryana's Nuh district, 6 people have died so far. Today, Hindu organizations have called a panchayat in Manesar to protest against the clashes. Along with this, the VHP has also called for a bandh in Panipat. Many people are injured in this violence.

Section 144 has been imposed in 8 districts of Haryana - Nuh, Palwal, Faridabad, Rewari, Gurugram, Mahendragarh, Sonipat and Panipat. However, except Gurugram, the situation remained normal in most areas on Tuesday. Internet services have been suspended in Nuh district till further orders.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that 6 people have died in Nuh violence so far. Among the dead, 2 are Home Guard soldiers and 4 are civilians. Apart from this, many injured have been admitted to Nalhar and nearby hospitals. To control the violence, 30 units of Haryana Police and 20 paramilitary forces have been received from the Center. Out of this, 14 units have been sent to Nuh, 3 to Palwal, 2 to Faridabad and one to Gurugram.

116 people arrested

CM Khattar said that those behind the violence are being identified. A total of 116 people have been arrested so far in Nuh violence Mamwe. No culprit or conspirator will be spared, he said. The accused would be interrogated on police remand so that more people involved in the violence could be arrested, he added. The CM further said that at present the situation is normal in Nuh and surrounding areas. Security agencies have been put on alert. The Cm has appealed to the public to maintain peace and brotherhood.

The two home guards were killed when a police team was going from Gurugram to Nuh to maintain security. After the violence on Monday, a dhaba in Gurugram was vandalized on Tuesday. At the same time, in Rewari, some unknown people set fire to the slums of a particular community. The Gurugram Police has announced financial assistance of Rs 57 lakh to the families of the two Home Guard jawans killed in the violence.

Apart from this, 44 FIRs have been registered after this violence. Over 20 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed to control the situation. Apart from this, the Center has sent 20 companies of paramilitary forces to Haryana. These include 4 of CRPF, 12 of RAF, two of ITBP and 2 of BSF. After the Nuh violence, a ruckus started in Gurugram as well. On Monday night, a crowd of people set a religious place on fire. Earlier, firing was also done at the religious place. A 26-year-old youth died in this whole incident. After this incident, internet services have been stopped in Manesar, Pataudi and Sohna. Internet services will remain closed till further orders.

All schools, colleges and workplaces are functioning normally. "There is no restriction on the movement of traffic. Internet is also on. I appeal to all not to pay heed to rumors on social media. If anyone wants to give any information, he can contact on helpline number 112", said Varun Dahiya, ACP, Gurugram Crime Branch. As a precaution, the managements decided to keep schools closed in Nuh and Panipat districts today. So that the children do not have to face any kind of problem.

Haryana CM also held a review meeting and instructed the officers to maintain normal law and order in the state. Apart from this, on Tuesday, the administration held a meeting with the people of all the parties. After the meeting, SP Narendra Singh Bijrania said that Monu Manesar was not involved in the Braj Mandal Yatra and his name is not included in any FIR. Panipat bandh has been called by the VHP in protest against the violence.