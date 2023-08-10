NUH VIOLENCE POLICE NAB TWO SUSPECTED RIOTERS AFTER ENCOUNTER

Gurugram: Two suspected rioters involved in last week's communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh were arrested after a brief encounter in which one of the accused was shot in the leg, police said on Thursday. The police encounter occurred late night on Wednesday near the hill of Sakho village in Tauru area of Nuh district, they said.

The accused were identified as Munfed and Saikul, residents of Gwarka village. Munfed, who has a bullet injury in his leg, has been admitted to Nalhar Medical College for treatment.

The duo who were trying to flee on a bike fell down after one of them was shot in the leg, police said. A country made pistol, one cartridge and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession, they said. According to police, a search operation is going on for those accused of involvement in Nuh violence and there were reports that some are hiding in the Aravalli hills.

Inspector Sandeep Mor, in charge of Crime Investigation Agency, Tauru, received information last night that two suspected rioters were coming to Nuh via Tauru via Rajasthan, police said. Subsequently, a police team conducted a raid near Silkho hill and the accused tried to run away on a bike. When an attempt was made to stop them, they started firing on the police, police said.

In response, police also opened fire in which one of the accused got a bullet shot in his leg causing both of them fall down and police nabbed them, they said. Two accused have been arrested and one of them is being treated in hospital. Further probe is underway," said Mukesh Kumar, DSP of Tauru.

Police spokesperson Krishna Kumar added that four to five rounds of fire took place from both the sides. The encounter lasted for about an hour, the official said. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession or the Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by mobs on July 31. Gurugram also witnessed stray incidents of violence. (PTI)