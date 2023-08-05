NUH VIOLENCE ITS EASY TO CREATE RIFT IN SOCIETY TOUGH TO MAINTAIN SOCIAL HARMONY SAYS HARYANA DEPUTY CM CHAUTALA

Rohtak (Haryana): All seemed to be not well between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in Haryana. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's remarks on Nuh's communal violence on July 31, have widened the chasm between the two ruling alliances in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Chautala said that those who indulged in creating a rift in society should be kept in abeyance. "It is of no use to give sermons to them. These anti-social elements or hoodlums have full-time jobs to create social unrest. Suppose they are stopped in Haryana, they then will start agitation or create troubles in another state. Their livelihood depends on creating violence or flare-ups in society."

"I was once asked by a journo from a leading newspaper that the so-called cow vigilante (gau rakshaks) volunteers rear livestock in their homes. How many of them were really showing concern for the cows? The answer is none. Go and check their homes. The reality will come out in the open. Therefore, it is very easy to start a social movement to vitiate the atmosphere. But, it is a very tough task to maintain social harmony and brotherhood in society."

Furthermore, the Haryana deputy chief said, "Beyond social and political lines, it is the responsibility of everybody to come forward for maintaining peace and brotherhood in society. If someone looks at the past 600 years old history of the state, then you will find that the people of the Mewat region came together on Mahatma Gandhi's clarion call during the freedom movement. So such things were happening in the state. This might not have happened in the state at the behest of trouble mongers or miscreants. Those responsible for Nuh communal violence will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them."