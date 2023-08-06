NUH VIOLENCE INTERNET BAN EXTENDED TO AUGUST 8 CPI DELEGATION TO VISIT VIOLENCE AFFECTED AREAS

Nuh (Haryana): The Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in the Nuh district of Haryana, where six people, including two Home Guards, were killed in violence that flared up on July 31, till August 8.

An order to this effect was issued by the Haryana government's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) TVSN Prasad under section five of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 late Saturday night. The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government has also extended suspension of bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks till August 8 and has allowed only voice calls.

In view of the violence that erupted in Nuh and Haryana, the state government has imposed a ban on the Internet in four districts till August 5. The ban on Internet and SMS has been extended till 5 pm on August 7 in the Palwal district of the state.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had said that there was no intelligence input shared on the July 31 violence in Nuh and Gurugram. He had also claimed that even the state Director General of Police (DGP) informed him that “they also did not have the information”.

Till Friday, the Haryana Police had arrested as many as 141 people and registered 55 First Information Reports in connection with the violence that flared up in Nuh and Gurugram, during a religious procession. Following the violence, the Haryana government also shunted out Nuh Supritednet of Police Varun Singla.

CPI delegation to visit violence-affected areas: Meanwhile, a four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) will visit the violence-affected areas in Gurugram and Nuh in Haryana on August 6. The delegation comprises CPI leader and Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam.

