Nuh violence: Bittu Bajrangi denies all the charges levelled by Haryana Police

Faridabad (Haryana): Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi, who was released on bail on Wednesday, has denied all the charges levelled against him by the Haryana Police.

Bajrangi got bail from the Nuh district court on Wednesday. After getting the bail, he was released from Neemka Jail in Faridabad on Wednesday. Bittu Bajrangi, who came out of jail, was welcomed by his supporters. The supporters garlanded him with flowers.

Also read: Nuh clashes: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi gets bail

After walking out of the Neemka jail in Faridabad, Bittu Bajrangi said he was sent to the Neemka Jail on August 17 and got bail on Wednesday. He said that the sections imposed on him were wrong. "Due to the action taken by the police, I went inside the jail, but for the time being I have been granted bail. I will continue to actively work for the protection of cows and the betterment of (Hindu) religion like before," he told ETV Bharat.

Bittu Bajrangi, one of the accused in the Nuh violence, which claimed the lives of at least six people, has been calling himself the leader of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). But after going to jail on charges of violence, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad distanced itself from him.

VHP wrote a post on X site, formerly known as Twitter, saying that Bittu Bajrangi has nothing to do with Bajrang Dal or the VHP. They do not support what he did. The Hindu outfits have claimed that Raj Kumar alias Bittu Bajrangi has never had any connection with Bajrang Dal. The VHP also does not consider the content of the video allegedly released by him to be appropriate.

On July 31, violence broke out in Nuh during the 'Braj Mandal Yatra'. The miscreants had burnt over 100 vehicles. After the violence, a curfew was imposed in Nuh while Section 144 had to be imposed in eight districts of Haryana. A case was registered against Bittu Bajrangi under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 148 (rioting), 149 (attacking someone with a group), 332 (obstructing government work), 353 (attack on public servant), 186 (obstructing the work of a public servant), 395 (robbery), 397 (illegal weapons) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Apart from Bittu Bajrangi, a case has been registered against 15-20 other persons for raising slogans while displaying swords and weapons in front of a female police officer in Nuh.

Also read: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested in connection with Nuh violence