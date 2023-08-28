Nuh (Haryana): Only 14 people, all locals from Nuh, have been allowed by the administration to hold a procession in Haryana's Nuh on Monday following an application from VHP, a Hindu outfit, to hold the Shobha Yatra. The authorities have earlier refused to give permission after violence marred the procession last month and its spillover to Gurugram, barely 50 km from Delhi.

Official sources said that heavy security arrangements are in place in Nuh and surrounding areas after a Shobha Yatra was called by a Hindu outfit despite the authorities denying permission for the procession. Authorities have ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks here.

The Haryana government has also announced the suspension of mobile internet to curb the spread of rumours through social media ahead of the procession.

The district administration has also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in the area. A Hindu outfit gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra on Aug. 28, the last Monday of the holy Shravan month.

After the authorities refused to green light the yatra, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said that the procession would be taken out claiming that "there is no need to get permission for religious events".

Official sources said that teams of police along with paramilitary forces have been deployed to keep a strict vigil during the procession. Security at the inter-state and inter-district borders has also been tightened. Barricades have been installed by the police at several points and vehicles are thoroughly being checked by the security personnel.

CCTV cameras have also been installed in view of the yatra. Identity cards of people are being checked as outsiders have been barred from entering the district.

Drones have also been deployed to monitor the situation in Nuh. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Usha Kundu and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jitendra Rana are supervising the security arrangements. The administration has denied the permission to conduct the shobha yatra in view of the G20 Sherpa Group scheduled in Nuh early next month.

Earlier on Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked the devotees to offer prayers and perform 'jalasbhishek' at temples in their neighbourhood instead of holding any yatra.