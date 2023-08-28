NUH TURNS INTO FORTRESS CURFEW IMPOSED BAN ON INTERNET IN VIEW OF RELIGIOUS PROCESSIONS

Nuh (Haryana): In view of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other right-wing organisations, including Braj Mandal's ultimatum to carry out Jalabhishek Shobha Yatra (religious) in Haryana's Nuh on the last Somvari (Monday) of the holy Shravan month, the curfew has been clamped on the city to prevent any untoward incident. The city has been converted into a fortress. Nuh city's boundaries with the neighbouring districts have been sealed.

Altogether 675 officers were drawn from the Haryana police, three battalions of Haryana Armed Police and soldiers from paramilitary forces are keeping a close watch on every movement in Nuh city. Meanwhile, sub-inspector Hakimuddin died of a heart attack. He was posted at Barkali Chowk in the Nuh district. Hakimuddin was deployed with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) team at Badkali Chowk for the upkeep of law and order in the city. He was posted as an Additional SHO at Nagina police station.

On the other hand, local people, religious leaders and saints are being allowed to perform Jalabhishek at Lord Shiva temples and Nalheshwar temple, in a staggered manner instead of taking part in the religious procession.

ADG Mamta Singh said, "This time around, we are not allowing any religious procession (Yatra) or group movement in the city. Any gathering is prevented. Otherwise, local people and others are allowed to perform Jalabhishek at Lord Shiva temple because today is the last Somvar of the holy Shravan month. This has been going on since morning without hindrance. On previous Somvaris (Mondays) people were allowed to perform puja at the temples."

Speaking about the eruption of Nuh communal flareups previously and action taken so far, she said, "More 250 hooligans have been identified and action has been initiated against them. They were arrested and sent to jail. Four teams of Special Investigation Team (SIT) have been set up to probe the Nuh communal violence. Based on technical evidence and the CCTV footage, action is being taken. Rioters are being arrested."