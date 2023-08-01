Nuh clashes: DC Prashant Panwar appeals for peace and order

Nuh (Haryana) : Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar has said that the suspension of the internet services will continue in Nuh district till August 2. The mobile internet services have been suspended temporarily in the Nuh district after clashes erupted between two groups resulting in the death of several persons on July 31.

"Police are investigating the matter. Internet services have been suspended for 3 days. Section 144 has been imposed in over five districts in the State. Curfew orders have been given. We appeal to all to maintain peace. All stranded people have been rescued. 1 casualty has been reported. The situation is normal now and curfew has been imposed in the district,” said Prashant Panwar.

Speaking about the incident, Nuh Acting SP Narender Bijarniya said that it was unfortunate. “Today’s incident is unfortunate. The situation in Nuh is under control. Legal action is being taken against those responsible. Some (police) force members have also suffered injuries. The clash broke out during the Shobha Yatra and the reason behind the incident is being analysed. Some people have been arrested. Internet services have been suspended,” he said.

The authorities swung into action and initiated stringent measures to prevent the spread of violence to the adjoining parts of Nuh district. Strict vigil is being maintained against misinformation and rumours that may stoke violence once again in the area. The board examinations have been cancelled on account of the tensions.