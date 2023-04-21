NO CLEAN CHIT GIVEN TO ROBERT VADRA IN DLF LAND DEAL CASE OSD TO HARYANA CM

Chandigarh The BJP government in Haryana seemed to be caught unawares while giving a clean chit to Robert Vadra in relation to the DLF land deal case A day after the OSD to the chief minister Jawahar Yadav refused to give a clean cheat to Robert Vadra Yadav said that Robert Vadra was not given a clean in the land deal case On Friday the OSD to the Haryana CM tweeted that the investigating agencies were doing their work and Congress party should not try to create confusion The Tweet of the OSD to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar came after the Haryana government quoted the statement of the Gurugram Tehsildar In the quote it was stated that no law was violated in the aforementioned land deal that took place in 2012 Earlier the state government had filed an affidavit in the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the ongoing criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in Haryana In the affidavit a report was also presented on FIR No 288 lodged against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh HoodaAlso read After five years Haryana says no violation in Robert VadraDLF land dealThis was the same wherein 35 acres of land was sold to DLF by Robert Vadra s company Skylight Hospitality In the affidavit filed in the high court the government mentioned the report of the Tehsildar of Gurugram On behalf of the government it was told to the court that Wazirabad Tehsildar coming under the revenue circle of Gurugram had stated that no rules and regulations were violated when the said land plat was sold by Skylight Hospitality to DLF Tehsildar in his report has clearly stated that the land in question was not in the name of DLF but still existed in the name of HSVP Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran