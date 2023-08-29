Neeraj Chopra's father Satish attributes his success to upbringing in joint-family

Panipat (Haryana): India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra yet again scripted history by clinching the coveted gold medal at the World Athletics Championship. Neeraj, who also has an Olympic gold medal to his credit apart from a gold medal in the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, made the country proud. His father Satish Chopra said that Neeraj's achievements were a result of his upbringing in a joint family.

Neeraj's father Satish Chopra told ETV Bharat that he has four brothers. "My father Dharam Singh had told me in my childhood that the four brothers should never be separated. It always remained in my mind and hence all four of us stayed together. The success of Neeraj Chopra is due to his upbringing in a joint family."

Also read: 'Wahaan nahi sign kar sakta': Internet floored by Neeraj Chopra's act involving national flag

Satish Chopra also said that it is easy to break a single piece of wood but it is very difficult to break a bundle of wood. "My entire family operates on this principle. Neeraj has three uncles - Bhim Chopra, Sultan Chopra, and Surendra Chopra. Bhim Chopra is responsible for the upbringing of the children and their education and sports. Sultan takes care of the farming. Surendra is entrusted with some other responsibility. I meet the visitors and handle other responsibilities of the house," added Satish Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra's uncle Bhim Chopra said that only after talking to Neeraj, it would be decided when the program would be organized for him. Bhim Chopra said that Neeraj Chopra still has many more competitions in front of him, for which he is busy preparing. "Preparation for the program (to celebrate his success) will be started only after talking to him," he added.

Neeraj, who has been a junior world champion, has also won the Diamond League. A Subedar in the Indian Army, Neeraj has many firsts to his name.

Also read: Neeraj and I are happy that we are dominating a sport once dominated by Europeans: Nadeem

Also read: Neeraj Chopra's golden javelin records; Many firsts you should know