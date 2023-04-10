Sonipat: Many Muslim worshippers were injured after unknown assailants attacked them with sticks while they were offering the night prayers in the ongoing month of Ramadhan at a village in Sonipat district of Haryana on Sunday, police said. A heavy police force has been deployed at Sandal Kalan village of Sonepat after communal tensions due to the attack.

A police official said that 15 to 20 armed men attacked the worshipers who were offering Ramzan prayers late at night. Both the victims and the attackers are said to be local residents of Sandal Kalan village. The reason behind the incident is not yet clear. It is being said that pictures of some of the attackers have also come to the fore, who are seen roaming on the streets of the village with sticks in their hands.

Also read: Maharashtra: Seven suspects detained in Kiradpora riots case; injured rioter succumbs

After the incident, there is an atmosphere of tension in the village Sandal Kalan and heavy security force has been deployed as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident. According to reports, many people have been injured in this attack. The injured have been admitted to Sonipat Civil Hospital for treatment.

An official from the Sonipat Badi Industrial Area Police Station said that an investigation has been launched into the incident. A similar incident had taken place in Moradabad Uttar Pradesh on Mar. 24 when Hindutva activists prevented Muslim worshippers from offering the Taraweeh (night) prayers in the ongoing month of Ramadhan.

Earlier, on the day of Ram Navami in Sonepat Kharkhoda, communal tensions had arisen after Hindutva activists hoisted the saffron flag on the walls of a mosque. However, the police took charge in time and a major incident was averted.