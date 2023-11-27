Jhajjar (Haryana): A Murrah breed buffalo has been sold for Rs 4.60 lakhs in Haryana's Jhajjar. Ranveer Sheoran sold his buffalo in the Khanpur Kalan village and bid farewell to the buffalo by garlanding it with currency notes. The buffalo used to give 26 litres of milk. On receiving the information, the villagers reached the spot to see the buffalo.

Murrah buffalo owner Ranveer Sheoran, a resident of Khanpur Kalan village, said that he had bought the buffalo from one Vikas of the same village for Rs 78,000. He took good care of it and its diet. The age of the buffalo is said to be around six years. Malvindra, a resident of Khanpur Kalan village, has bought the buffalo for Rs 4.60 lakhs. According to Ranveer, this is the buffalo sold at the highest rate so far in this area.