Chandigarh: Cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who was earlier booked for killing two men from Rajasthan, was arrested by Haryana Police on Tuesday.

The Haryana Police will hand him over to the Rajasthan Police. Manesar, a Bajrang Dal member, was booked in February. Monu Manesar was taken into custody by the police personnel when he was going from Manesar market. Haryana Police is preparing to hand him over to Rajasthan Police.

Nasir and Junaid, both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15, and their bodies were found in a charred car in Loharu, Haryana's Bhiwani, the next day. Monu Manesar, a prominent face in Haryana for cow vigilantism, is one of the 21 accused named in the FIR for the killing of Junaid (35) and Nasir (27). The charred bodies of the two cousins were found in a vehicle in Haryana's Bhiwani on February 16. He was also accused of making inflammatory remarks before the recent communal violence in Nuh in Haryana but he has denied any wrongdoing.

In August, a fact-finding team under the banner of Campaign Against State Repression (CASR) had blamed the right-wing outfits such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, and the self-proclaimed cow vigilante Monu Manesar and others for the communal flare-ups that rocked Nuh in Haryana on July 31. The report released on Thursday stated that an eruption of violence during the Jalabhishek Yatra on July 31 occurred as there was no check on VHP-Bajrang Dal members. As many as six people had been killed in the clashes on July 31 and dozens were injured in the violence. The communal flare-ups were followed by bulldozing of structures which was stopped after the intervention of the high court.