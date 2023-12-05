Chandigarh: The dismal electoral performance of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the junior partner in the BJP-led Haryana coalition government, in Rajasthan has left the party in a difficult situation here while BJP workers of Haryana are enthusiastic over the saffron party's landslide victory in all the three Hindi belt states.

The JJP made a debut in Rajasthan by fielding candidates on 19 seats but deposits were forfeited on almost all the seats, crashing the party's dreams of winning seats on its own. Responding to the results of Rajasthan elections, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that JJP did not get the expected results but the party made its presence felt in that state. Overall, the JJP candidates could manage only more than 51,000 votes.

BJP however did not comment on JJP's performance but took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Home minister Anil Vij said that AAP has become JJP meaning Jamanat Japt (security forfeit) Party. They have lost their existence in the country, he said.

Vij also said that the way BJP won the three Hindi belt states gives a clear indication towards the results of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity can be clearly seen in the results, Vij said.

On the JJP's defeat in Rajasthan, political expert and senior journalist Dhirendra Awasthi said that the alliance of JJP and BJP in Haryana is now dependent on the high command of BJP. If the JJP had succeeded in getting even four to five per cent votes in Rajasthan, the situation could have been different, he said adding that JJP has become weak in front of BJP in Haryana due to Rajasthan election results. It will not be surprising if the alliance breaks in the coming days, he said.

Another political affairs expert Prof. Gurmeet Singh said that JJP contested the elections in Rajasthan but did not get the results as per expectations though the party had a support base there. "It is being said that possibly there will be a direct contest between BJP and Congress in Haryana bypassing the regional parties. Although BJP ran the government with JJP for five years, any national party, especially BJP, would want its dominance to be one-sided," he said.

Kuldeep Bishnoi, former Congress leader in Haryana, was successful in making his son an MLA from Adampur after joining BJP. At the same time, in Rajasthan elections too, his contribution is being considered to be significant in helping BJP win about two dozen seats which means that Bishnoi's support was a beneficial deal for BJP in Rajasthan elections.