MISSION 2024 NADDA IN HARYANA RAMPS UP POLL STRATEGY

Chandigarh: In a bid to up the ante in the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, BJP National President, JP Nadda called on Haryana Assembly Speaker Gyan Chand Gupta at Panchkula on Friday where he was welcomed by state party chief Nayab Saini and minister Phanindra Nath Sharma.

Nadda currently in Haryana will also travel to Solan and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh today. He will return to Panchkula on Saturday for a road show where he will interact with party workers.

Nadda along with Saini and Sharma met all the newly-appointed district presidents of the state today and is also scheduled to hold talks with district heads at the Panch Kamal office in Panchkula.

According to Gupta, Nadda's road show is slated to draw a huge crowd. It will start from Housing Board Light Point and pass through Sectors 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and end at the auditorium of PWD Rest House. Nadda will also hold a meeting of BJP core group in Panchkula on Saturday to ramp up poll strategy.

Gupta meanwhile is optimistic of his party's chances in the Parliamentary elections. While addressing parry workers today, he thanked Nadda for coming to his residence and blessing him. He also underscored the fact that there is enthusiasm galore after the party's triumph in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.