Chandigarh: In a bid to resolve the long-standing Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal between Punjab and Haryana, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will hold a meeting between the CMs of the two states here on December 28. Shekhawat will meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khatter at Hotel Taj today.

Top central government officials as well as from the two states will also be present in the meeting.

As a lowdown, the Haryana government has been raising its voice for the construction of the canal. The Supreme Court's verdict also favours the BJP-led Haryana government.

At the same time, the apex court has asked the Center to take steps for the construction of the canal. However, the Haryana government wants to postpone the water-sharing issue much to the chagrin of Punjab.

Punjab on the other hand admits that it cannot share a single drop of water with anyone. Hence, the canal construction is irrelevant. In fact, irrespective of political differences, there is unanimity among parties on the matter.

In this context, a solution to the deadlock could be in the offing on Thursday.

Interestingly, as the two state gear up for the meeting, Punjab farm organizations are all set to launch a protest against this meeting. They toe the government line that the state is unable to share water.