Jind (Haryana): At least eight people, including a woman, were killed and eight others injured, when a Haryana Roadways bus collided head-on with a Cruiser in the Jind district of Haryana on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near the Bibipur village when the bus was on its way to Bhuiwani from Jind, said Station House Officer of Sadar police station Inspector Sanjay Kumar.

The police official said that six ambulances were rushed to the accident spot and six of the injured were rushed to the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak. Two are being treated in the Jind General Hospital, he added. "The driver of the bus also sustained injuries in the mishap. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. We will send the bodies for post-mortem after which, they will be handed over to their relatives," the official added. Deputy Superintendent of Police Rohtash Dhul reached the accident spot.

On July 3, at least six persons, including three members of a family, were killed in a fierce collision between a tempo and a car on the Saina-Kheragarh in the Kheragarh police station area of ​​the Agra district. Four others were injured following the mishap.

On July 4, 10 people were killed and 28 others injured in a freak road accident, involving a container, two-wheelers, and cars, that occurred on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway in the Dhule district of Maharashtra.

