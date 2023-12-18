Faridabad (Haryana): A man was held for allegedly posing as a woman on social media and cheating a youth of over Rs three lakh. The accused allegedly befriended the youth and extorted money accusing him of killing the girl he met on Instagram.

The accused identified as Dilshad Hussain alias Dillu alias Kadar, a resident of Kapurchik village of Gopalganj district of Bihar, was arrested by a team of Faridabad Cyber crime police station from Uttar Pradesh after the victim lodged a complaint against Dilshad and a case was registered against him.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said that the complainant, Kamal, in his complaint, said that he received a follow request from a girl named Anjali on Instagram in September. The two started chatting and soon became friends. The accused posing as Anjali told Kamal that she lived in a hostel. She then asked Kamal to meet her near the Badarpur border on September 21.

Sube further said that when Kamal reached there, he did not find the girl anywhere. So he called her. She said that she had returned to the hostel due to some emergency. The same day in the evening, Kamal received a call from the accused who now posed as Anjali's hostel in-charge. The accused told Kamal that she knew that Anjali had gone to meet him and she had not returned to her hostel after that.

Dilshad posing as the hostel-incharge accused Kamal of killing Anjali. He then demanded Rs 20,000 from Kamal, saying that she would not tell anyone about the murder if he transferred the money. Kamal then paid Rs 15,000 to the accused through Paytm.

The blackmailing did not stop as the accused called Kamal again on September 22, posing as DSP Rahul who again asked Kamal to pay Rs 1 lakh if he wanted to get clear of the murder charge. Terrified Kamal changed his Instagram ID. However, he continued to receive threatening calls. Kamal transferred money to the accused.