MAN ARRESTED ON CHARGE OF MURDERING 6 YR OLD NEPHEW IN FARIDABAD

Faridabad: A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and strangling to death his six-year-old nephew, police said on Thursday. The body of the child, Shivansh alias Chhotu, who was kidnapped from Bhagat Singh Colony two days ago, was found in a bed box in the house of the accused on Thursday evening, they said.

According to the police, the arrested accused, identified as Balram, is a resident of Bhagat Singh Colony. He works as a labourer in Delhi and has three children. The relatives of the deceased claimed that the man had strained relations with his wife and wanted to implicate her in the child's murder.