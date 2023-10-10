Rohtak: Retired Lieutenant Commander Inder Singh, who had destroyed Pakistan's Ghazi submarine during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, died on Monday at his Jhang Colony home in Haryana's Rohtak.

He was 99. His last rites will be performed on Tuesday at at Sheela Bypass in the city. Inder Singh was the commander of INS Rajput at the time of war. During the 1971 India-Pakistan war, India's INS Rajput had sunk Pakistan's Naval submarine Ghazi. Pakistan had sent Ghazi to sink INS Vikrant. America had leased its Diablo submarine to Pakistan shortly before the India-Pakistan war in 1965. Pakistan had named it Ghazi, which was attacked and sunk by INS Rajput.

When alive, commander Inder Singh, who had given details about the war, said on 3 December 1971, Pakistan had waged a war in the airfields of the western sector of the country. He sailed from Visakhapatnam dock with the INS Rajput war ship. During that time, a moving subject was detected in the sea through the system. It was nothing but Ghazi submarine sent by Pakistan to destroy Vikrant. The INS Rajput was roaming in the sea posing as Vikrant to deceive the enemy. It was attacked and destroyed at 12 am in the night. Due to the destruction of Pakistan's most important weapon Ghazi, the morale of the Indian Navy had increased and Pakistan had to face defeat.