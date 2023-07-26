Karnal (Haryana): Lawyer AP Singh, who hit the headlines for defending Nirbhaya's convicts is now representing Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who entered India illegally to live with her lover, Sachin Meena, whom she got in touch with while playing PUBG in 2019. Singh has now written to the President of India demanding Seema's polygraph test and an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) so that Seema could get a clean chit from the agencies and is allowed to stay in India.

Talking to the media in Haryana's Karnal, Singh said that he would represent Seema Haider in the court and if she is found guilty, she must be punished and if not, she must be given Indian citizenship just like it was given to famous singer Adnan Sami. He said, "Seema along with her four children travelled to Dubai with valid travel documents and from there she reached Kathmandu in Nepal. Sachin from India also reached Kathmandu and they both got married in the Pashupatinath temple there in accordance with Hindu customs. They stayed there for seven days. Her polygraph test must be done if you still don't believe her."

"Authorities in Nepal and Dubai must be contacted to get her travel details. I only demand that all the tests must be done and if Seema is found guilty, I will be the first one to demand punishment for her but if she is found innocent, she must be allowed to live in India."

He further said that just like Akshay Kumar, a Canadian citizen is living in India, Tibetans along with Dalai Lama are living in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh and several other Rohingya also continue to live in India, Seema must also be allowed to live here. Even we are concerned about the safety and security of our nation, that is why we want the authorities must conduct all the checks thoroughly, Singh added.