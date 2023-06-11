KHAP PANCHAYAT DECLARES HARYANA BANDH ON JUNE 14 IN SUPPORT OF WRESTLERS PROTEST

Bahadurgarh Haryana Khap panchayat representatives on Sunday declared June 14 as a Haryana bandh in support of the wrestlers protest The panchayat members organised a Janata Sansad on Sunday and said that road and train routes will be closed in Haryana on Wednesday At the same time the supply of milk and vegetables will also be stopped Apart from this the members of Khap will gather the support of all organisations for the Bharat bandh on June 18The Janata Sansad constituted a 21member committee regarding 25point demands The 25 proposals include land acquisition MSP loan waiver SYL the demand of wrestlers and prohibition of samesex marriage This Janata Sansad was held under the chairmanship of Bhup Singh the head of Dalal Khap panchayat The representatives of Delhi Rajasthan and Haryana Khap panchayats were present in the Janata SansadAlso read Brij Bhushan roams free minor girl s father under a lot of pressure Bajrang PuniaThe wrestlers put the deadline for the government till June 15 demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and a charge sheet be filed against him According to sources if the government does not take any steps by June 15 then the wrestlers will again relaunch the protest in DelhiMeanwhile the minor wrestler who accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment has withdrawn her statement On the statement of the minor wrestler Bajrang Punia said that the minor wrestler herself did not withdraw her statement however a lot of pressure was exerted on her Also read Wrester protest Minor s father admits to filing false sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief