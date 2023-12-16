KASHMIRI PASHMINA SHAWLS IMPRESS VISITORS AT INTERNATIONAL GITA MAHOTSAV 2023 IN HARYANA

Kurukshetra: With craftsmen from different states of the country arriving in Haryana's Kurukshetra for the the International Gita Mahotsav 2023, Kashmiri Pashmina shawls are a major attraction at the festival. Craftsmen have set up their stalls at the exhibition, which remains the center of attraction for the people coming to Gita Mahotsav.

Pashmina shawls made by the craftsmen from Pal village of Kashmir are attracting the tourists much. The special shawls, which are woven with a lot of hard work and almost a year's labour are leaving the visitors in awe. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Zubair, a craftsman from Kashmir at the International Gita Mahotsav, said that he has been coming to the festival for the last eight years.

Zubair said that his family members have been making pashmina shawls for the last four decades. The most expensive pashmina shawl they have made till date is worth Rs 6 lakh, he said. He said that he inherited the art from his father after completing 10th standard. Craftsman Zubair further said that his elder brother and father were awarded the National Award in 2006 and 2012 for the unique art adding he has himself received an award as well.

A member of his family has also been honored with the International Level National Pride Award by the India International Friendship Committee in 2015, he said. He said that the fifth generation of the family is also engaged in this work. His grandfather and great grandfather also used to do the same work. He said that the Pashmina shawl are famous since the Mughal period when the kings used it.

Zubair said that people are liking the shawl very much at the International Gita Mahotsav.