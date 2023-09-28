Rewari (Haryana): The Kalindi Express jumped the signal and ran for about one km on the wrong track in Haryana's Rewari on Wednesday. Fortunately, the loco pilot rectified the lapse on time else it could have led to a major mishap.

The mistake was identified just before another train was supposed to come from the opposite direction on the same track. The loco driver immediately halted the train and reverted back to the platform in Rewari station.

According to passengers, the Kalindi Express was running from Rewari to Delhi when the incident took place last morning. After leaving Rewari station it ran for around one km on the wrong track. It is being told that train rolled on the down line instead of the up line. The incident triggered panic among the passengers who were confused as to what had really happened.

After getting information about the incident, Railway staff and senior officials reached the spot. Neither the staff nor officials talked to the media persons about the incident.

The incident, disrupted movement of trains on the track for around two hours. The train that had left Rewari railway station for Delhi at 11.35 am, was brought back to platform number two of the station. It resumed its journey at 1.15 pm. Kalindi Express left Rewari for Delhi at 11.35 am on Wednesday.