JJP IS IN FAVOUR OF ONE COUNTRY ONE ELECTION SAYS HARYANA DEPUTY CM DUSHYANT CHAUTALA

Gurugram: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said that the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is in favour of one country, one election. Speaking to the reporters here Chautala said, "This should be discussed well so that conclusions can be reached in a positive environment."

He said that he is in favour of holding only one election in the country. The Centre has made a very good beginning in this direction and now there should be a good discussion on this topic, Chautala added.

Earlier in the day, the Centre constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of "one nation, one election". Sources said Kovind will explore the feasibility of the exercise and the mechanism to see as to how the country can go back to having simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls as was the case till 1967.

Also read: Gujarat BJP supports 'one nation, one election' idea, Congress calls it 'gimmick'

The concept of "One Nation, One Election" in India aims to synchronise elections for the Lok Sabha and all state Assemblies. The idea is to hold these elections simultaneously, either on a single day or within a specific time frame. Notably, the central government has called a special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22. There are speculations that the government may present a Bill on one nation, one election. (With PTI Inputs)

Also read: Centre can easily pass 'One Nation One Election' Bill in Parliament: Expert