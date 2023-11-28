JAGUAR CAR CATCHES FIRE ON DELHI JAIPUR EXPRESSWAY IN HARYANA NO INJURIES REPORTED

Gurugram: A Jaguar car caught fire in the middle of the road in Haryana's Gurugram on Tuesday, police said. The car was completely damaged by the time the firemen arrived.

The incident took place when the car was plying at high speed on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in the Manesar area of Gurugram Tuesday morning. The fire led to chaos in the area. According to police, when the car reached near the Polytechnic, the driver noticed smoke billowing from the engine. He immediately stopped the car by the side of the road and got down to examine as to what was the reason behind the smoke.

Suddenly the man saw a spark emitting from the engine and stepped back. A few moments later, a fire broke out in the car and very soon the vehicle was completely gutted in the flames. Also, there were intermittent explosions.

The fire department was informed. Seeing the car engulfed in flames, vehicles plying on the expressway stopped some distance away. By the time the fire tenders arrived and doused the flames, the car was completely gutted. It is being told that the Jaguar car that caught fire is worth a few crores.

The reason behind the fire has not been ascertained yet. It is suspected that the fire may have broken out due to a short circuit while it is also being apprehended that the fire is likely to have started due to petrol leakage. Police said investigations are on.